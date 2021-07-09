Infinitecoin (IFC) Achieves Market Cap of $14.27 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $336.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

