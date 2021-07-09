(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €13.60 ($16.00) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.60 ($13.65).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

