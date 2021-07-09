(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on (INGA) in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.65 ($13.70).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.