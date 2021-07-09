Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms have commented on NGVT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

