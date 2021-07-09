Ingevity’s (NGVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,076. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.41. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.