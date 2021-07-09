Ingevity’s (NGVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Ingevity stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,076. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.41. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55.
In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
