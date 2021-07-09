Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 395,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.