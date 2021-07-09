Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $203.48 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $203.48 million and $23.78 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00020511 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00055466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.00909942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005225 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,255,824 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

