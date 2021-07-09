INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Sells $117,117.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 63,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,069. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMB. Maxim Group raised their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

