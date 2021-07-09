Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.83% of Innospec worth $122,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

