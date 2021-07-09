Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.80

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 2415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

