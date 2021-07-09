Insider Buying: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,489. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

CERE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 386,444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 176,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 226,074 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

