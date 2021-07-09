Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) SVP Acquires 1,550 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) SVP Mark T. Haley acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $12,725.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ASG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,124. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,286 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.