Insider Buying: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 121,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

