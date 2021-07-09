Insider Buying: Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Shares of LON:TM17 traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 778 ($10.16). The stock had a trading volume of 95,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,264. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.32. Team17 Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 703.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

