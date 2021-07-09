Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells 240 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Marcus Schulz sold 650 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $20,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 120,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

