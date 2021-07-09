Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 5,994 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.85 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareDx by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

