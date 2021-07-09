Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 1,129 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. 3,727,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $312,443,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $9,617,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $367,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.