Insider Selling: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $535.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

