Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 250,001 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,971,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,391,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

