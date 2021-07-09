Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 26,315 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $3,256,410.57.

On Thursday, July 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69.

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.74. 289,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

