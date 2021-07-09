Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $97.12. 101,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
