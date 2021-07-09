Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $97.12. 101,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,821. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

