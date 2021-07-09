Insider Selling: Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 stock traded up GBX 44.20 ($0.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,221.20 ($15.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,499. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. Jet2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,327.10.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

