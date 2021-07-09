Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $315,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $198,143.82.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $210,333.51.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06.

KTOS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 605,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,975. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

