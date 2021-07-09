Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 6,872 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $20,930.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 500,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.