Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells 705 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.