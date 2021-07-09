Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 2,032 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $162,364.17.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.

Natera stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.