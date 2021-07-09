Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $113,955.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 48,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,238. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.08 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

