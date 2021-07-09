Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,226 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $289,226.16.

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $12,979.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $856,409.19.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

PHAT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

