Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 48,410 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 48,410 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $3,601,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SDGR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 179,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,068. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.59 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
