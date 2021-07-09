Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $788,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 33,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

