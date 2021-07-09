Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,570. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

