Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Sells 48,319 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teradata stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. 689,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $1,477,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

