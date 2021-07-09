Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00.

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total value of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total value of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $965.00. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,049.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $583.97 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,266.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

