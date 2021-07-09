Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 27,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Buckle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

