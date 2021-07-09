Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $10,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.09. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

