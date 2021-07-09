Insights Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $19,164.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00903151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,057,272 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

