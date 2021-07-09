Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Insperity worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

