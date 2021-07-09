Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $34,217.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00121067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00164138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,410.39 or 1.00171670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.00952561 BTC.

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,698,268 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

