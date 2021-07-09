Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.76

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.00. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 274,731 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 360,247 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

