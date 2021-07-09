International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.38. 116,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

