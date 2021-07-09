Internet Computer Market Capitalization Achieves $5.65 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.65 billion and $177.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.29 or 0.00121497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.37 or 1.00171643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00951449 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,994,154 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

