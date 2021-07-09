Internet of People Market Capitalization Reaches $320,190.80 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 78% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $320,190.80 and $39.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 72.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.