inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.21% of inTEST worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.13. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

