Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,659,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

