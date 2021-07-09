Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

