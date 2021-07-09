Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.21

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,435,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

