Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/6/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Moreover, any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward.”

6/22/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $212.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

JAZZ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. 443,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,005. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

