Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,756 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,678% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 60,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,069. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.72.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

