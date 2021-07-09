Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 161% compared to the average volume of 5,750 call options.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
