Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 161% compared to the average volume of 5,750 call options.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

