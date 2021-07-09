Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,921% compared to the average volume of 149 call options.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $145.63. 5,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,593. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,649 shares of company stock worth $8,131,790. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after buying an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $150,307,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

